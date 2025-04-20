Jacob Fatu to take over Bloodline and replace Solo Sikoa with 6'8" WWE star after 'Mania? Exploring the potential

Championship gold is back in The Bloodline, with Jacob Fatu winning his first-ever singles title in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to secure the United States Championship. Fatu could now take over the heel faction and replace Solo Sikoa with a six-foot-eight-inch star after The Show of Shows.

Ad

Fatu has had issues with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown in the past few months. The Samoan Werewolf has also hinted at becoming the group’s leader after Sikoa failed to defeat Roman Reigns. The Samoan Werewolf's title win could have boosted his confidence, and he might look to replace The Street Champion of the Island with Hikuleo.

The real-life Bloodline member has reportedly been signed to WWE for a long time. He is expected to debut on TV soon, and the company could book him to join Fatu and the Tongans in The Bloodline.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The Samoan Werewolf kicking Solo Sikoa out of The Bloodline and replacing him with the six-foot-eight-inch star would escalate tensions on SmackDown. The potential angle could start a feud between Fatu and Sikoa post-WrestleMania 41.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion thinks Jacob Fatu could be a main event superstar

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend expressed that Jacob could be the next big thing in the Stamford-based promotion if he worked on his character work and promo skills. Matt felt Fatu had every quality to be a main event draw.

Ad

"I think if especially his [Jacob Fatu] character and his promo work, if he can get out his character and if his promo work is up to [the] task for what people want and what he's doing, I think Jacob Fatu can be a really big deal. I think Jacob Fatu can be someone who can be a big deal and a main event draw in WWE when it's all said and done."

Ad

With Fatu walking out of Las Vegas as the WWE United States Champion, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for him post-WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More