WWE legend makes bold prediction about Jacob Fatu

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu is a force to reckon with. The Samoan Werewolf is among the most dominant performers on the roster. Legendary professional wrestler Matt Hardy recently spoke highly of the star and made a bold prediction about the latter's future.

Ad

Even before signing with WWE, The Bloodline member was touted as the next breakout Samoan all set to carry the legacy forward. He has lived up to all those expectations and then some by steamrolling past several top names in the wrestling promotion.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the multi-time tag team champion was asked who he thought would be the next big thing in professional wrestling. Hardy named Fatu as his pick. The 50-year-old predicted that if the latter could work on his character and pro work, he could be a main-event draw for WWE.

Ad

Trending

"I think if especially his [Jacob Fatu] character and his promo work, if he can get out his character and if his promo work is up to [the] task for what people want and what he's doing, I think Jacob Fatu can be a really big deal. I think Jacob Fatu can be someone who can be a big deal and a main event draw in WWE when it's all said and done," he said. [From 50:31 to 50:59]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Matt Hardy's comments:

Ad

Jacob Fatu took out a WWE champion on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu is slated to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he got his hands on the 42-year-old on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the main event of the show, The Megastar teamed up with Randy Orton to wrestle Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The babyfaces secure a massive win over The Bloodline members, only for Fatu to show up and decimate the champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Megastar recaptured the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7 edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he can retain the gold against The Samoan Werewolf on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More