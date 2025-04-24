Jacob Fatu to vacate his United States Title on the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

Jacob Fatu won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning LA Knight. The Samoan Werewolf defeated Knight fair and square, despite being a heel in the ring. In fact, he was expected to remove Knight from day one when he entered the scene and later won the number one contender's match against Braun Strowman.

However, Jacob might not remain the United States Champion for long. He has a big obstacle in front of him, and that's his Bloodline mate, Solo Sikoa. Solo is the leader of Bloodline 2.0 and may not appreciate his teammate rising above him. He may have accompanied Jacob to the ring at 'Mania, but his victory likely did not please him much.

Jacob Fatu has overshadowed Solo since the day he made his WWE debut last year. The 33-year-old superstar has outshone the entire Bloodline 2.0, emerging as the star of the group. Solo Sikoa has shown jealousy recently towards Jacob Fatu, and it may soon come to light on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Solo can ask Jacob to hand over his US Title to him. As the head of the group, he has the right to give orders to his mates, and they have to abide by them. Now, whether Jacob will hand over the title or not, only time will tell.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga can attack Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown this week

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were expected to square off at WrestleMania 41 after Solo's betrayal. The storyline was teased, but it never took off. It can now be reignited as Solo has no opponent to work with, and Jacob Fatu is also looking for his next challenger.

Therefore, on this week's episode of SmackDown, Solo and Tama Tonga can attack their Bloodline mate. This could start with the duo coming out with Jacob Fatu to congratulate him, but eventually, they could turn on him inside the squared circle.

This would be similar to how Randy Orton was attacked by Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Orton had turned into a babyface and then went on to feud with Triple H.

Jacob Fatu could very well feud with his teammates, starting with Tama Tonga at Backlash for the United States Championship. This week's edition of SmackDown could be quite interesting.

