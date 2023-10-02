Jade Cargill to debut, 2 NXT call-ups, former champion returns after 140 days? - 5 huge surprises that can happen on WWE RAW before Fastlane

We are all set for the final episode of WWE RAW before Fastlane 2023. So far, only one title match from RAW has been confirmed for the upcoming premium live event, which will see Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE could also announce another title match for Fastlane tonight on RAW. Backstage rumors have suggested that the creative team plans to book a bout between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship.

Here, we look at the biggest surprises that can unfold on WWE RAW before Fastlane 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Jade Cargill makes her debut on WWE RAW

WWE legend Edge made his debut for AEW this weekend. Triple H could play his next move by having Jade Cargill debut on RAW - the promotion's biggest signing this year. Her move to the rival promotion set the internet ablaze, and Cargill's appearance on the red show before Fastlane would certainly make things interesting.

Fans are excited to see the former TBS Champion make her first appearance on WWE television after jumping ship from AEW. Many have argued that she should receive the same treatment as Cody Rhodes, and seeing what's next for her will be interesting.

#2 Dragon Lee joins the WWE RAW roster

NXT star Dragon Lee has appeared on RAW and SmackDown over the last few weeks. He also competed in a title match against Dominik Mysterio on a recent episode of the Monday night program, where he earned fans' appreciation despite losing.

He could make a great addition on RAW unless WWE decides to use him on SmackDown alongside the LWO. Lee's history with Dominik Mysterio could also set up another feud for The Judgment Day member on the red brand.

#3 Baron Corbin returns on WWE RAW

Baron Corbin last appeared on WWE RAW in May 2023 when he competed in the No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship. He recently appeared at NXT No Mercy, defeating Bron Breakker in an epic singles match.

Fans were in awe of the former King of the Ring, and many felt it would be the right time to bring him back on the main roster. Corbin has had an entertaining run on NXT, and he could make for an interesting new heel on RAW.

#4 Bron Breakker joins WWE RAW

While Baron Corbin's return on RAW would be great, WWE could pull off a bigger surprise with Bron Breakker's call-up. The latter has been presented as an unbeatable force on the brand, and he could wreak havoc on the main roster.

The former NXT Champion could have several exciting feuds on RAW, including a potential involvement in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. The creative team could also pull off a significant swerve by having Breakker attack a top babyface and cement his place as a prominent heel.

#5 Rhea Ripley returns on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was not present at ringside when Dominik Mysterio put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee. The Eradicator has always played a crucial role in Dominik's championship defenses, and he lost the gold in her absence.

Ripley was written off the television after a brutal attack by returning superstar Nia Jax. The Women's World Champion took some time off and visited Australia, her home country, alongside her fiance and AEW star Buddy Matthews.

We could see the dominant champion make an epic return on the red brand to confront Jax and seek her revenge against the "Baddest Person in WWE." Ripley's return would also allow The Judgment Day to regain the advantage in their feud with the top babyfaces -- Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn -- on RAW.

