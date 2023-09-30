Roman Reigns and top champion's next challengers possibly revealed, Released superstar had backstage heat - WWE Rumor Roundup

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list reveals backstage plans for top champions - Roman Reigns and Gunther - and their next challengers. Additionally, it was disclosed that the former champion had heat with management for going off-script prior to his recent release.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns' next opponent could be LA Knight

Expand Tweet

WWE is reportedly grooming fan-favorite babyface LA Knight for a title feud against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer, the creative team is looking to book their title match in a "not-so-distant future."

[LA] Knight, who is very hot right now when it comes to all facets of business and reactions, appears to be groomed for a Roman Reigns title shot in the not too distant future," said Meltzer.

Reigns has been off the television for weeks, while LA Knight returned on SmackDown this Friday. He saved John Cena from The Bloodline's brutal attack before signing the contract. Knight is currently set to team up with Cena to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Fastlane.

#2. Gunther's challenger for WWE Fastlane revealed

Expand Tweet

Triple H and co. have reportedly picked Gunther's challenger for Fastlane 2023, and it's not Chad Gable. The Imperium leader was involved in an intense feud with Gable on Monday Night RAW until Tommaso Ciampa hijacked the title picture. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE has decided on Ciampa as The Ring General's next challenger.

The RAW star will reportedly lock horns with Gunther for the latter's Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane. It is worth noting that Ciampa has been teasing a DIY reunion with Johnny Gargano, who is expected to arrive in this friend's defense against The Imperium's brutal number game.

#3. Matt Riddle faced backstage heat for a promo about Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Matt Riddle faced management's heat for going off script in a promo. The backstage interview in question saw Riddle share details on Randy Ortion's real-life injury shortly after The Viper was written off television.

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him," wrote Meltzer.

WWE released several stars last week, including Matt Riddle, after he found himself surrounded by controversy. On the other hand, Randy Orton was recently preparing for his in-ring return following a long time away from the squared circle.