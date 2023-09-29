Matt Riddle had backstage heat for going off-script about Randy Orton's issues - Reports

Randy Orton's WWE return seems imminent, but it won't happen alongside Matt Riddle. The Original Bro was released one week ago following multiple backstage issues. Though not as severe as the others, one involved The Viper's injury problems.

Last seen on WWE television on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Orton has had well-documented back issues. Despite the lengthy lay-off, the promotion allegedly didn't want fans to know how serious the injury was.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Riddle had heat with management after he went off-script to mention the severity of Randy Orton's real-life injury during a promo on RAW. This was days after the 14-time world champion was written off via an attack from The Bloodline:

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him," wrote Meltzer.

Matt Riddle mentioned how much pain Randy Orton was in during the past few weeks. He even said the WWE legend could barely walk before RK-Bro's Tag Team Title unification match against The Usos.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for Riddle following his WWE release. He already has multiple offers in wrestling and MMA. The former United States Champion also posted a teaser for "RIDDLE OG," his own marijuana strain.

Matt Riddle's WWE career post-Randy Orton

Matt Riddle seemed to have promise in WWE following Randy Orton's career-threatening injury. He had an excellent match with Roman Reigns in June 2022 before transitioning into a feud with Seth Rollins over the summer.

Expand Tweet

However, Riddle didn't maintain his momentum and was suspended for violating WWE's Wellness Policy. He missed four months and returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Despite being featured regularly on Monday nights, The Original Bro's push stagnated. Matches against Gunther failed to meet expectations before Matt Riddle's budding tag team with Drew McIntyre ended due to an incident at JFK International Airport in New York. He was released shortly afterward.

Were you looking forward to seeing Randy Orton and Matt Riddle reunite in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!