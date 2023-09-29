WWE grooming 20-year veteran for first-time-ever match vs Roman Reigns - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return on the October 13 episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will likely meet his next opponent on that show, with one name seemingly being groomed for that spot.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is setting LA Knight up for a title shot against Reigns soon. In fact, based on reported plans for him, The Megastar might face The Big Uce as soon as Crown Jewel.

Check out what Meltzer wrote:

"[LA] Knight, who is very hot right now when it comes to all facets of business and reactions, appears to be groomed for a Roman Reigns title shot in the not too distant future."

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has a lot of momentum right now, with WWE fans completely behind him. He called out every champion in the promotion, including Roman Reigns, a couple of weeks ago. The former Impact Wrestling star even had a brief confrontation with Paul Heyman recently.

LA Knight's likely match at WWE Fastlane could lead to Roman Reigns

WWE had big plans for LA Knight on SmackDown last week. He was reportedly supposed to help John Cena fight off Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after the Bloodline members attacked AJ Styles backstage. However, Knight tested positive for COVID-19 before the show and had to leave the building.

Cena has been announced to face Uso and Sikoa in a Handicap Match at Fastlane. Meanwhile, LA Knight is reportedly set to return on SmackDown tonight, potentially revealing himself as the Hollywood star's tag team partner.

Expand Tweet

A win over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane would surely lead to The Megastar gaining Roman Reigns' attention. The two can then begin a feud going into Crown Jewel. Even if Knight doesn't win, a match against The Tribal Chief could do wonders for his stock in WWE.

Do you think Knight should dethrone Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!