Jade Cargill to help 34-year old female star tonight? Exploring the likelihood

Jade Cargill has been testing fans' patience for weeks now, as she has been constantly teasing her official roster debut with her subtle appearances on all three brands.

However, this could possibly change tonight, as she might finally begin her storyline on SmackDown. Cargill could interrupt the match between Bayley and Charlotte Flair tonight to help the Damage CTRL leader, costing Flair the match.

This could lead to the much-anticipated bout feud between The Queen and Big Jade, as it could herald the latter's first WWE match. This match is destined to happen at some point, and WWE could pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

However, the possibility of Jade Cargill helping Bayley tonight is quite low, as WWE would look to capitalize on her red-hot momentum in a far greater way instead of putting her in the mix.

There's a good possibility that the former AEW star could face Charlotte Flair on her main roster debut. However, it might not happen tonight, as WWE would make sure to weave the tale of their storyline in a more compelling fashion.

Possible reasons behind Jade Cargill making appearances on all three brands

Ever since the announcement of her signing, Jade Cargill has already been a buzzing topic among the fans. While many fans were contemplating which roster she would end up on, others already envisioned her debuting on Monday Night Raw.

Therefore, in order to leave fans in a state of conundrum, WWE could be putting the former TBS Champion on all three brands. The company seemingly wants to keep fans hanging on and scratching their heads until the very last moment.

One of the other reasons could be related to the company's strategic game plan. With Jade Cargill already being the hottest thing currently, WWE wants to capitalize on it in a much broader sense.

With her appearing on all three brands, fans would tune into all the shows, which in turn would help the Stamford-based promotion tremendously. It will attract eyeballs and help WWE thrive in ratings and viewership.

Therefore, the company has been capitalizing on her momentum and harnessing it in the best way possible. WWE seemingly wants to create more hype and buzz before revealing her brand.

