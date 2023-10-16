Jade Cargill may show up on WWE RAW tonight: Find out how she can factor into plans

WWE RAW tonight could have multiple surprises in store, especially with Jade Cargill slowly making her presence known across the three brands. Interestingly, the former AEW star could appear in many ways.

One of the stars scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW is Rhea Ripley, who is set to face Shayna Baszler. The Eradicator is the current Women's World Champion, and the target on her back only grows larger. With this in mind, it's possible that Jade Cargill could interfere during the match or make her presence known right after it. She could immediately stake her claim as the next person for the title.

Cargill could also be one of the stars to answer Becky Lynch's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. The latter has already faced Natalya and Tegan Nox on the brand, and she is constantly looking for worthy opponents.

The former AEW TBS Champion could also have her in-ring debut immediately tonight on Monday Night RAW. She could face someone like Chelsea Green, who doesn't hesitate to express her thoughts even with authority figures.

Green also did not have the best time on SmackDown last week after she met with Nick Aldis. She could complain about her demands not being met tonight, and Jade could silence her.

With a match or not, there's a high possibility Big Jade could appear tonight on WWE RAW. She already appeared on NXT and SmackDown last week, and it's only time until she gets introduced to the Monday show.

Which top WWE RAW star has threatened Jade Cargill?

Jade Cargill's first WWE appearance was during Fastlane

Many fans and superstars reacted positively when it was announced that Jade had officially signed with the company. She was also placed in various dream matches, and one that many are looking forward to is with Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day member revealed that she is excited to see what Cargill will bring to the company and looks forward to which brand she will settle on. However, if it's on WWE RAW, Jade should be wary as "Mami runs RAW." The current champion also said she could show Jade why Mami is always on top.

Which WWE star did Jade Cargill already come face-to-face with backstage?

The former WWE star made her first SmackDown appearance last week. During this, she came face-to-face with Charlotte Flair, who had a tense verbal exchange with each other.

It would be interesting to see if tonight's WWE RAW could mark the official debut of Jade Cargill.