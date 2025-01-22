Jade Cargill to return in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and confront her attacker? 3 women who could be exposed as the culprit next Saturday

Jade Cargill is currently missing from action in WWE due to an injury following a backstage assault by a mystery star. However, recent reports have disclosed that her return seems imminent, as she is expected to return to the Performance Center this week.

This makes it realistic that fans could see Cargill making her return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, set to take place next Saturday, February 1, 2025.

In this article, we will discuss three women stars whom Cargill could expose as her mystery attacker at Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. Jade could reveal Naomi as the real culprit

Expand Tweet

Trending

Towards the end of November, in a backstage segment on SmackDown, fans witnessed Jade Cargill lying motionless on top of a car after being attacked. Since then, WWE has written her off television. The person who attacked Jade remains unknown, but Naomi could be one of the potential culprits.

Since the former AEW star's absence, The Glow has not missed any opportunity to align herself with Bianca Belair. She is now the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside the EST. There are even some subtle hints indicating that Naomi could be the real culprit behind the attack.

So, it's possible that Jade could return at Royal Rumble 2025 to confront Naomi and reveal her as the attacker.

#2. The real culprit could be even Bianca Belair

A heel turn by Bianca Belair is something fans have been anticipating for the past few months. If WWE plans to finally execute this villainous turn, The EST could also be revealed as the real attacker. Jade Cargill has impressed the fans since her arrival and gained massive popularity with the WWE Universe.

Out of jealousy and fear of being overshadowed, Bianca might have taken the drastic step of taking Cargill out of the picture. Upon her return, Jade could confront Belair and reveal her as the mysterious attacker, confirming that her tag team partner was indeed behind the assault.

#1. Jade Cargill might disclose Charlotte Flair as the real attacker

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is another star whose return to WWE is in the offing. She has been out of the ring for more than a year now. When Jade Cargill arrived in WWE, she had a confrontation with The Queen in a backstage segment on SmackDown. It's possible that Triple H now wants to ignite a rivalry between these two stars.

With this in mind, there are indeed chances that Cargill could reveal Charlotte Flair as the mystery attacker. This revelation could set up a WrestleMania feud between them, leading to a highly anticipated match at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback