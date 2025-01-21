Jade Cargill spotted preparing for WWE return after recent tease - Reports

Jade Cargill was a huge signing for World Wrestling Entertainment a little over a year ago, and she has passed her rookie year. Heading into the company's busiest time, it seems WWE is waiting for the right moment to bring The Storm back.

Royal Rumble will emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1. Is The Storm going to enter the Women's Rumble as a surprise? It has happened before and is certainly not out of the question. Nevertheless, the former Women's Tag Team Champion is seemingly preparing for when she gets the call.

According to PWInsider, Jade has been heavily training at the WWE Performance Center for the third straight week. She has been putting extra effort behind the scenes. However, there is no official word for when she will resurface after she was found brutally attacked on the windshield of a car backstage two months ago.

Although there have been conflicting reports regarding her injury, it is believed that it is part of a storyline. She was also spotted spending a vacation with her family. However, WWE listed her in the injured group of athletes on their roster. During Cargill's absence, Naomi has taken over as Bianca Belair's tag team partner. The Glow is recognized as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jade Cargill has a message for Naomi following WWE SmackDown

The suspense of the "mystery attacker" angle has got the viewers hooked as they continue to figure out the whodunnit. It seems all signs point to Naomi as the attacker, with Jade Cargill teasing it herself.

Following SmackDown, where Bianca Belair and Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion claimed that there are no leads regarding who took out The EST's original tag team partner. This prompted Cargill to give a rare response as she mostly maintained her silence since November:

"you sure?" Jade Cargill wrote on X/Twitter.

Check out Jade Cargill's tweet:

Although the person behind Jade's attack is anybody's guess, and Naomi is a prime suspect, a recent report has hinted that Cargill is due for a high-profile showdown with Bianca Belair soon. Whether it happens at WrestleMania 41 or sometime later bear watching.

