Jade Cargill to return on WWE SmackDown this week and reveal her mystery attacker? Exploring the chances

Jade Cargill has been absent from WWE television since suffering a mysterious backstage attack on SmackDown in November last year. While many expected her to return at Royal Rumble this year, it did not happen. Rumors have been swirling that The Storm may be gearing up to make a thunderous return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to unveil the identity of her mysterious attacker.

The speculation further ignited when PW Insider recently reported that Cargill has been training at the Performance Center and would soon be part of the buildup to The Show of Shows. With the WrestleMania season officially kicking off, it seems to be the perfect time for the company to pull the trigger on what is currently one of the hottest storylines surrounding her attacker.

Although there is a high possibility that Jade Cargill could make her comeback on SmackDown soon, the chances of it happening this week are relatively low. Even though the 33-year-old has started training, it needs to be noted that she sustained a legitimate injury, which may require some additional time to heal. As a result, it might take a few more weeks before she comes back.

Jade has been quite active on social media, furtively dropping hints of her backstage attacker. This seems to be a major indication that WWE would resume that storyline upon her much-anticipated homecoming. While many believe Bianca Belair or Naomi to be the one behind the ambush on Cargill, it remains to be seen when the truth comes to light.

Will Jade Cargill cost Bianca Belair and Naomi the Women's Tag Team titles?

Before suffering an injury, Jade Cargill was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. However, Naomi stepped up to replace her as the champion when the latter was sidelined due to injury. However, this may not have sat well with Cargill.

The former AEW star could return to SmackDown in search of answers. Either of the two superstars between The EST and The Glow is currently speculated to be her backstage attacker. During their next title defense, Jade Cargill could make a shocking return and cost the duo the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It could be the moment when WWE might finally unravel the much-awaited truth. Big Jade could call out Belair and Naomi, revealing them as her potential mystery attackers. Besides, there have been rumors of Bianca and Jade breaking up sooner than later on the Road to WrestleMania.

Should such a scenario unfold, it could also prompt a match between the two best friends at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, the angle is merely speculation.

