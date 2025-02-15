Jade Cargill to reveal popular star attacked her instead of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez? Exploring the possibility

Jade Cargill has been off WWE TV since suffering a mysterious backstage attack in November last year. Following months of speculation, WWE finally provided a major insight into the situation. Last night on SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed unseen video footage from the fateful night in which Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted around that scene.

Since then, the WWE Universe has been abuzz, speculating that The Judgment Day members were the ones who attacked The Storm. However, that may not be the case as a massive twist could be on the horizon. In a shocking turn of events, Cargill could return to SmackDown in the coming weeks and reveal Naomi to be the actual mastermind behind the entire situation.

Ever since the tragic incident occurred, The Glow has been quite vocal, vehemently protesting her innocence. The 37-year-old has been putting in relentless efforts to convince everyone that she was not the one who attacked Jade Cargill. This week on SmackDown, when the video footage showed Liv and Raquel, Naomi's actions looked quite suspicious.

For a fleeting moment, both of her hands were spotted resting on her head as if she took a sign of relief. The Glow's involuntary gesture seemingly suggested she found an escape route to get rid of all the allegations. There is a good possibility that Jade Cargill could enter the fray and expose the truth as she is the only one who is seemingly aware of the attacker's real identity.

It will be quite interesting to see how the storyline shapes up in the coming weeks. Is Naomi actually the mastermind who orchestrated the assault or is there a different side to this story? Only time will tell.

Jade Cargill to make her WWE return at Elimination Chamber?

The Jade Cargill situation has been getting quite interesting lately on SmackDown. Not only Naomi but Bianca Belair is also on the list of suspects who ambushed the former AEW star. Interestingly, both superstars will be in the same ring at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The EST and The Glow will compete in the Women's Chamber Match. Given this, there are high chances that Cargill could make a thunderous comeback at the upcoming PLE in Toronto. In the middle of the match, the 32-year-old could storm into the steel structure, unleashing a brutal assault on her potential attacker.

This could not only give rise to a jaw-dropping twist but could also become the biggest highlight of the night. However, this may only happen if either Bianca Belair or Naomi is involved in the incident or associated with the situation in any capacity.

It will be quite fascinating to see what WWE has in store and whether Jade Cargill shows up at Elimination Chamber.

