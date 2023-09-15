Jade Cargill's potential WWE signing to influence 40-year old's wrestling return? Exploring the possibility

All Elite Wrestling's Jade Cargill may be joining WWE. It was announced that the talented star will battle Kris Statlander on Rampage. Many believe that the bout will be Jade's last in the company. Fightful Select also reported that her contract with the company is seemingly up.

An athletic star like Cargill would be a major acquisition for World Wrestling Entertainment, and Triple H is all but guaranteed to pursue her. The company has a wealth of talent across RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, so adding someone like Jade would further develop a flourishing division.

However, Jade may not be the only former AEW star potentially returning to the ring. There's a chance that her potential debut in WWE could also lead to Brandi Rhodes making an in-ring comeback.

Expand Tweet

Brandi initially trained with the company's developmental program. When she and Cody left the company, Brandi eventually competed in All Elite Wrestling. While she has implied that in-ring action is in her rearview mirror by stating she "ain't about this life anymore," Jade could still trigger a potential return.

Cargill and Brandi had their fair share of issues while in the Jacksonville-based promotion, which could quickly reignite in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. If Cody is there already, why not Brandi too? Continuing their past rivalry in front of a bigger audience could be exciting.

Another former AEW star could be WWE-bound

As if the possible debut of Jade Cargill wasn't enough, there's always a chance that another former AEW champion could be on their way to WWE. This time, however, it wouldn't be a debut. Instead, this superstar would be returning to the biggest company in wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling recently fired CM Punk. While how his time in the promotion ended is less than ideal, it could open up major avenues for him. If rumors are to be believed, The Straight Edge Superstar may have wanted to return to the promotion last year.

Expand Tweet

Punk allegedly wanted to feud with Kevin Owens, which would have led to the pair headlining WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Ultimately, it didn't happen. Punk remained with AEW, and Owens did go on to main event WrestleMania for the second year in a row. Could The Game also recruit Punk back?

It will be interesting to see if more former AEW stars jump ship to WWE. Jade and Punk are possible, joining Cody Rhodes and Brian Pillman Jr. Who else may leap? For now, only time will tell.