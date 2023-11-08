Jake Paul to appear in WWE again? Logan Paul reveals if it could happen!

Logan Paul has become the new United States Champion in WWE, while his brother Jake Paul has only appeared once in the company and hasn't competed in a wrestling match yet. However, Logan suggests it might be a while before it happens.

During last year's Crown Jewel event, Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As expected, The Usos and Solo Sikoa came to the aid of their cousins. However, The Maverick also had his backup: his ImPaulsive co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko, Jake Paul also came out not long after. Despite this, The Tribal Chief reigned supreme.

Logan Paul then spoke to Daily Mail about the possibility of Jake Paul competing in WWE. The Maverick stated that it might not happen since his brother was focused on his career as a boxer. However, Logan could always bring Jake for backup if he ever needs it.

"It's tough, bro. He's a boxer. I'm a wrestler slash boxer. I think he's going to be focusing on boxing for a bit - but who knows? If I need some back-up and a big right hand I'm going to bring in my brother!"

The Maverick competed in this year's Crown Jewel event against Rey Mysterio. The former captured the United States Championship after sneakily using brass knuckles.

What is the other reason Jake Paul hasn't joined his brother Logan Paul in WWE?

The Paul Brothers at last year's Crown Jewel

Unlike Logan, Jake is more successful and active in boxing. As it turns out, his status as a boxer is why he is still hesitant to wrestle.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Jake Paul said that he would want to work with Logan Paul in WWE. However, he is worried about the possible injuries he could sustain, which could derail his boxing performance. Still, he is open to competing in the company in the future.

Which celebrity did Logan Paul challenge to wrestle in WWE?

Another celebrity who has wrestled several times in the Stamford-based promotion is Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. The latter most recently wrestled at Backlash against Damian Priest and was well-received by fans and professionals. When Logan was asked about a potential match with the rapper, he was confident that he could defeat Bunny, noting the difference in their weight class.

It remains to be seen when fans could see Jake Paul in WWE again.

