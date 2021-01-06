"That's it" - Jay White says he will quit after New Year Dash

In the main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2, Kota Ibushi defeated "Switchblade" Jay White to successfully defend the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships in a 48-minute masterpiece.

Jay White was despondent during his backstage promo. He expressed a multitude of emotions while speaking to the NJPW media. Switchblade then made a shocking declaration, saying that he is done with the company following tomorrow's New Year Dash event.

"Maybe my time should be spent somewhere else. After New Year Dash, that's it."

It is not clear if this is a part of the next chapter of Jay White's story in NJPW. However, this certainly makes tomorrow's New Year Dash event exciting to see what transpires with the Bullet Club leader following his Wrestle Kingdom 15 loss.

WWE interested in Jay White

Tomorrow night, it's New Year Dash!!

It was previously reported just one year ago here on Sportskeeda Wrestling that WWE had been interested in the NJPW top gaijin for some time. In an exclusive for the site, it was reported that one member of WWE staff explained that Jay White is seen as a “perfect WWE guy” and that he “fits the Vince McMahon mold.”

At just 28 years old, "Switchblade" Jay White has to be considered one of the professional wrestling world commodities. He has already accomplished so much in NJPW.

White is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Heavyweight Champion, and was in the main event of the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden two years ago.

Whatever the outcome of Jay White's journey, 2021 is setting up to be a very intriguing year for the New Zealand native. Following arguably the greatest match of his career against Kota Ibushi at the Wrestle Kingdom 15, this will be a landmark year for Switchblade.