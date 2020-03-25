JBL says Eddie Guerrero regretted picking up a backstage fight with WWE Hall of Famer

The fight happened after both Superstars returned backstage following a match.

Eddie later sat down with JBL and opened up on the fight.

JBL and Eddie Guerrero

Former WWE Superstar JBL recently took to Twitter and shared an interesting story from his stint in the company years ago. The story featured a backstage fight between WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero.

JBL began by explaining that both Superstars returned backstage one night, following a match, and were visibly heated.

He added that he could hear the fight, and was the only person in the locker room at the time. John Laurinaitis intervened and separated the two, after which Eddie sat with JBL and admitted that it was stupid of him to get into a fight with Angle.

As they come back down the hall, I can hear this whole fight going on, and I'm the only one in the dressing room, and as they get back to the dressing room door, Eddie is on this side of the door, Kurt is on the other side of the door, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations, shuts the door and leaves Eddie on this side of the door with only me in this big dressing room.

And Eddie comes back, doesn't even look at me, sits right beside me and he's staring at the door, and he's breathing so loud you can hear him breath. And I look at him and he's still looking at the door, and I said 'Eddie why would you leg dive a gold medalist?' Eddie says, 'Cause that's stupid!'

Update from my man cave with a story about a real backstage fight between two good friends Eddie Guerrero and ⁦@RealKurtAngle⁩ pic.twitter.com/ITHDwtSd9B — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 22, 2020

Easy, because I heard all the yelling going back and forth and it was easy to figure out what happened. Guys were explaining to others what happened as they made their way to dressing room. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 22, 2020

JBL, Angle, and Guerrero were three renowned Superstars during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era. All three won the WWE title at the time, with JBL's reign lasting 280 days.

Eddie passed away in November 2005, at the age of 38. Angle went on to compete for Impact Wrestling, and came back to WWE several years later.

JBL tried his hand behind the announcer's desk after he was done with wrestling in 2009. He is set to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.