JC Mateo to replace top WWE Superstar in Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown? Potential explored

A top WWE superstar could get replaced by JC Mateo in the Money in the Bank qualifying match on Friday Night SmackDown. The one who might find himself tossed from the bout is none other than LA Knight.

Last week on SmackDown, LA Knight interfered on multiple occasions with Solo Sikoa and his group's business. He started last Friday night by attacking JC Mateo during the show's opening segment. Later that night, he again went after Mateo during Sikoa's qualifying match.

Being the brilliant mastermind he is, Solo Sikoa could be looking for revenge this coming Friday. LA Knight has a MITB qualifying match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black lined up. The Street Champion could attack the Megastar backstage and injure him. He could then get Knight replaced with JC Mateo.

This move could shoot two targets with one arrow for the former NXT North American Champion. He could eliminate a huge threat from the ladder match and get his revenge. Mateo's inclusion will also help Sikoa have a loyal soldier in the match, which is every man for himself. If Sikoa wins this match, it will bring the Street Champ one step closer to bringing a World Championship back to the Samoan family.

Former WWE writer unhappy with JC Mateo's SmackDown debut

At Backlash, JC Mateo marked his debut by helping Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. The following Friday, he made his debut on WWE SmackDown. While he had an impressive outing by defeating LA Knight, a former WWE writer feels the company has gotten his presentation wrong.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed Mateo's presentation was pretty normal and didn't give the superstar a feeling.

"Here’s the thing. Again, bro, these are supposed to be stars. They are on television, they are supposed to be stars. So, this is the first time, if you did not watch Backlash, this is the first time you’re seeing JC Mateo. So, he’s got a regular guy’s name, and he’s dressed in Black. This is the presentation of a star? This is the first impression this guy is getting on television and he’s dressed in black and has every man’s name."

JC Mateo made his name in Japan when he wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He recently left the Japanese promotion and was quickly signed by WWE. With the Tongan brothers out, Mateo was the right reinforcement Sikoa was looking for to dominate the blue brand.

