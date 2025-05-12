Jeff Cobb to join forces with absent WWE Superstar and betray the Bloodline? Potential explored

Jeff Cobb made his WWE debut at Backlash on May 10, 2025. He intervened during the high-stakes Fatal Four-Way for the United States Championship by attacking LA Knight. This distraction allowed Jacob Fatu the opportunity to pin and retain his title.

Ad

Cobb's actions at Backlash indicate that he has aligned himself with the Bloodline, but that could be far from the truth. It seems that Solo Sikoa reached out to the former NJPW star for the interference, and the 42-year-old star used the opportunity to land himself a spot on one of the hottest creative angles in WWE.

Now that he is in the headlines, WWE's newest superstar can betray Sikoa and Fatu and align himself with a returning Bronson Reed. The 330 lbs star suffered an injury during the WarGames match at Survivor Series last November. Reed joined forces with The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, to take on the OG Bloodline and CM Punk last year. Fans loved the Aus-Zilla's addition to the Samoan group, with many suggesting that he should become an official member of the group.

Ad

Trending

It seems like Solo Sikoa has forgotten about Reed's contribution to the Bloodline last year. When the former NXT North American Champion returns from his injury, he can explain his frustration by claiming that The Street Champion was attempting to replace him by bringing in Jeff Cobb, and the latter can refuse to be just another pea in the same pod.

Ad

Together, Cobb and Reed can go up against Sikoa, Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa (whenever he returns). In fact, WWE can schedule a tag team match between Cobb & Reed and Sikoa & Fatu.

This will allow The Samoan Werewolf to take a creative break from Knight, McIntyre, and Priest and maybe even set up the stage for a betrayal by Fatu after the tag team match. Finally, this can lead to Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship.

Ad

As of now, this is all speculation, and fans have to wait and see how the company books Jeff Cobb in the Bloodline.

Jeff Cobb might be eyeing the United States Championship

Jacob Fatu has a competitive history with the newest addition to the Bloodline.

Jeff Cobb and Fatu participated in an All-Pro Wrestling battle royal in 2016, which Cobb won. In 2017, he won a four-way elimination match at APW, which included Jacob Fatu, earning a shot at the Universal Heavyweight Championship. In 2018, The Samoan Werewolf defeated Mr. Athletic to become the new APW Universal Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

At Backlash, the duo shared an intense moment. This was captured by a fan who pitched an idea of Fatu vs. Cobb on social media. Jeff Cobb shared the clip on his social media, hinting at the possibility of WWE igniting a feud between the former rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More