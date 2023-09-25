Jey Uso & 3 other WWE stars who rejected The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day have had quite the journey in WWE so far. The stable began as a vision of Edge's, back in early 2022, upon his surprising heel turn. He quickly recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to join his side in the cocky stable.

Once Finn Balor joined, however, things changed. The Prince, Priest, and Ripley attacked Edge and declared The Judgment Day a stable without a leader. They were eventually joined by Dominik Mysterio and the foursome have become a dominant force ever since.

In fact, the group is doing so well that all four members currently hold gold. Rhea is the Women's World Champion, Dirty Dom is the NXT North American Champion, and Balor and Priest share the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Despite their success, not everybody has agreed to join the group, despite being offered a spot. This article will take a look at a handful of talented superstars who rejected joining the dangerous faction.

Below are four WWE stars who rejected The Judgment Day.

#4. Jey Uso said no after moving to WWE RAW

Jey Uso is one of the most beloved stars in all of WWE today. Alongside his twin brother, he is a multi-time tag team champion, and the longest to hold tag gold in the history of the entire promotion. He has also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Main Event Jey Uso joined Monday Night RAW to get away from The Bloodline after seemingly quitting WWE. Upon first re-joining the brand, Dominik Mysterio confronted him backstage, offering Jey a spot with The Judgment Day, claiming that they had a lot in common.

From there, Jey was targeted by Finn, and even Priest too. Ultimately, however, he rejected their offer to join, lighting all three men up with Superkicks. This likely was caused by Finn attempting to recruit Jey's estranged brother Jimmy Uso.

#3. Liv Morgan didn't want to be by Rhea's side

Liv Morgan is another very popular WWE star. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion who has also held the SmackDown Women's Championship. She won that belt by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey.

Prior to The Eradicator joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley and Liv were a popular tag team. Unfortunately, the pair failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Rhea snapped and turned heel shortly thereafter.

Once The Ripper was in The Judgment Day, she tried to offer Morgan a spot, but Liv ultimately declined the opportunity. In fact, Rhea continues to talk about The Miracle Kid possibly joining the group in media interviews, but they seem destined to remain enemies instead.

#2. AJ Styles refused to join

AJ Styles and Finn Balor

AJ Styles is a veteran of pro-wrestling. He has held titles all over the world even before joining WWE in 2016. Since joining the biggest wrestling company on Earth, he has won numerous belts, including world titles.

The Phenomenal One was one of the first men to stand and fight against The Judgment Day. He had serious issues with Edge, which even led to the two clashing at WrestleMania.

In fact, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were helping AJ fight off the stable. Once Finn switched sides, and Liv moved to SmackDown, Styles was on his own. He was offered a spot in the group, but ultimately declined the offer, instead bringing The Good Brothers and Mia Yim back to his side instead.

#1. Dominik Mysterio initially resisted joining the group

Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and Edge

This entry may seem confusing to some fans, especially if they weren't actively watching WWE programming last year. Dominik Mysterio wasn't always a despised superstar who received overwhelming boos from the audience. He was once in a tag team with his legendary father Rey Mysterio.

The two began having issues, largely thanks to the influence of The Judgment Day. Dom also seemed jealous of Rey trusting Edge, more than his own son. While Dirty Dom initially refused to join Finn, Rhea, and Damian, he eventually relented and the rest, as they say, is history.

Given that Dirty Dom initially said no to joining the stable, but eventually caved, any of the three stars on this list could one day do the same thing. Never say never when it comes to The Judgment Day.