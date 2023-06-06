Jey Uso actually has a third option that could bring back WWE legend ahead of SummerSlam 

Paul Heyman made an appearance last night on WWE RAW where he claimed that Jey Uso has two choices on SmackDown this week, and he will be forced to decide between his brother or his Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso has been kicked out of his family now, and it appears that Jey Uso will follow suit if he doesn't acknowledge his Tribal Chief one more time this week. While Heyman made it clear that Uso only has two choices, it appears that he actually has three.

Jey doesn't have to choose his brother or Roman Reigns, he could decide to choose neither. Uso himself was once "Main Event Jey Uso," and he could start his own Bloodline with the help of his father.

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI It’s our turn … It’s our turn …

The Hall of Famer recently tweeted, "It's our turn," which could now tease his involvement in the storyline heading into SummerSlam. Rikishi has been on the sidelines watching Reigns and the way he has treated his family for months, and now it could finally be time for him to step in and have his say.

Will Rikishi return to rival Roman Reigns in WWE?

Solo Sikoa may not want to listen to Jey and Jimmy Uso when they try to talk sense about Reigns' leadership, but he could be willing to listen to his own father.

Not only that, but Paul Heyman has a history with the Anoa'i family, and he could be swayed to leave Reigns' side if Rikish returned. It could be argued that the return of the Hall of Famer could bring down the whole Bloodline, and it could begin this week on SmackDown if Jey Uso refuses to choose a side and instead opts to return home.

Do you think Rikishi will be open to making his return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

