Jey Uso to be attacked backstage & replaced in King of the Ring ahead of shocking betrayal? Potential explored

Jey Uso’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign ended last week on RAW when Gunther choked him out to avenge his WrestleMania 41 loss and walk out with the gold. The match disheartened millions around the world, but WWE followed up by announcing Jey for the King of the Ring tournament.

The KOTR bracket did not involve Jey in the first place. However, there was a mystery spot left open in one of the fatal 4-way matches, which fans anticipated to be a surprise addition. Following Jey’s loss last week on the red brand, WWE added him in the mystery spot, which was also a disappointment for fans.

The WWE Universe has been rooting for the company to give Karrion Kross a push on RAW and wanted him to be the mystery participant. Some were happy with Jey's addition, but it once again ruins the possibility of a potential push for Kross. However, Uso could get attacked backstage, and Kross could then replace him in the fatal 4-way match.

While Kross could himself unleash an attack on the former World Heavyweight Champion, there is a huge chance Sami Zayn would pull out the job backstage, helping Kross to get ahead and potentially aligning with him after the backstage mind games the former NXT Champion played.

This would lead to a massive storyline between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, with the two possibly facing each other at SummerSlam. A potential match between them would generate a lot of interest in the stories, with Zayn finally turning heel, which could turn out to be best for business as well.

Jey Uso heaped praise on Sami Zayn for his talent

While Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have not been all that vocal about each other in the media, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed Zayn’s talent during an interview last year. Uso heaped praise on his friend, stating that the star was one of his favorite guys to work with.

Further, Uso added that Zayn was a great actor and was very safe in the ring during an interview with Peter Rosenberg at Complex Con:

"I'm so happy, man. This past Friday, it was just cool with all of us being in a room together like working together behind the scenes doing the backstage, man. Just being in there with Roman, and Sami and ping-ponging off each other just felt like old times. Sami's one of my favorite guys to work with. Also, one of my favorite workers. The way he talks, he's got skills, man. He's an actor. He can work. He's good. He's safe in the ring. So, I'm very glad he's on my team right now," Jey said. (From 04:59 to 05:33)

While Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been the best of friends on TV lately, Sami's potential betrayal could be the beginning of a massive storyline. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

