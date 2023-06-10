Jey Uso attacked on WWE SmackDown: Was it intentional or accidental?

During the main event of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso failed to capitalize on his first singles championship opportunity in almost three years. He competed with Austin Theory for the United States Title in a match that turned out to be quite chaotic.

Pretty Deadly initiated shenanigans by assisting Theory until Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa had their own story pan out in the ring.

During the climax, Jimmy flattened Elton Prince and Kit Wilson while the referee was down. Solo interfered and Spiked the fellow Uce, prompting Jey Uso to confront him. This bought time for his twin to make a recovery. Jimmy launched a Superkick at Sikoa, but the latter ducked, and Jey bore the brunt of it. The Right Hand Man was inconsolable after Theory capitalized on the mistake to win.

Jimmy is believed to have accidentally cost Jey Uso the title match on WWE SmackDown, but the reality could be different. Upon deeper scrutinization, the former Tag Team Champion could be seen delaying the Superkick until Solo Sikoa stepped out of the way. It's possible that his slight hesitation revealed that he intentionally hit Jey.

The spot could've been a botch as well. Jimmy might have been slow to react to the moment. Yet, given the subtle hints dropped throughout the three-year-long Bloodline storyline, WWE SmackDown has put another rivalry to the forefront.

Earlier on WWE SmackDown, The Right Hand Man was approached by Paul Heyman with the 'idea' that he could be the next Tribal Chief. Was Jimmy Uso's attack on Jey Uso a maneuver aimed at toning down the latter's ambitions? It is a possibility since Jimmy called himself The Tribal Chief a few weeks ago.

What's next for Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown?

Given the drama unfolded on the blue brand, the next few episodes are likely going to focus on a reconciliation between Jimmy and Jey. The latter's decision on the matter will be influenced by those segments on television. It's no secret that The Usos are rumored to square up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the near future.

🌰 TheBastardNoah🌰 @TheBastardNoah Breaking: WWE planning Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank.



"While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam." Breaking: WWE planning Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Vs. The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank."While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam." https://t.co/optjUj25ej

Solo Sikoa's interference was likely ordered by The Tribal Chief. This was confirmed when Paul Heyman called Roman Reigns at the end of the WWE SmackDown episode. Reigns wanted Jey to avoid relying on Jimmy's support, and the plan to separate the two has somehow worked.

