Jey Uso to back out of WrestleMania 41 match after what went down on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the potential

Just a few weeks away from WWE WrestleMania, RAW emanated from Glasgow, Scotland, this week, featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry. As a massive surprise, Jimmy Uso turned up on the red brand as Jey Uso's mystery partner to take on the team of A-Town Down Under and also motivated his twin brother for his match against Gunther on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

However, Jey Uso looked to lack the motivation and the fire he had to defeat Gunther, stating that he had already lost to the Ring General thrice, doubting his chances in their fourth match. With a lot going on in his head, Jey Uso could end up backing out of his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Both Gunther and Jey have been trying to take each other down for a long time now and have engaged in some fiery action multiple times. This week's episode of the red brand saw Jimmy Uso give a pep talk to his twin brother to hype up his excitement for The Show of Shows, stating that he wanted the Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso to make his way out in Las Vegas, rather than just a regular version of the star.

If Jey Uso ends up backing out of his opportunity at WrestleMania, the entire card for the Grandest Stage Of Them All could change, potentially turning Jey into a heel. This could further open the doors for The Rock bringing Jey under his guidance alongside John Cena.

WWE is impressed with Jey Uso's performances

Jey Uso made some negative headlines around the world when he squashed Austin Theory in a singles match last week. While there was speculation of some potential heat for the star, a recent update from Dr. Chris Featherstone has revealed that WWE was firmly behind the star and would continue to push him as a babyface.

With Jey Uso cementing his position as a main event star in WWE, time will tell if he is able to clinch a World title victory at WrestleMania this year.

