Massive update on Jey Uso's immediate WWE future - Reports

A recent update has shed light on Jey Uso's WWE future ahead of WrestleMania 41, where he's scheduled to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. It's being reported that Jey would continue to be pushed as a babyface despite a section of the fanbase seemingly being unhappy with his status as a top star.

Ad

There's no doubt Jey Uso has developed into a headlining star who commands the crowd's attention in every arena he sets foot into. However, he also has his share of detractors, who are skeptical of his in-ring skills.

Jey's match against Austin Theory on last week's WWE RAW generated more dislikes than likes on YouTube after he seemingly botched his finisher, Spear, which looked more like a Crossbody.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling is now reporting that despite the recent setbacks, WWE was firmly behind Jey and that he would continue to be pushed as a babyface. It was also noted that his merchandise sales were impressive and he had generated a lot of revenue for the company.

Ad

Trending

"Sources from within WWE have confirmed that Jey Uso will continue to be pushed as a babyface for the foreseeable future despite recent online backlash. He was second in merchandise in recent sold-out Live Events that he wasn't even advertised to be on, which WWE is very satisfied with. I was informed that there has also been an increase in new and lapsed fans coming about due to Netflix and other global, brand-broadening ventures, in which Jey Uso's merchandise has brought in even more revenue," wrote Featherstone.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Main Event Jey is set to team up with a mystery partner on this week's episode of RAW from Glasgow to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE