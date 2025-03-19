Disappointing news for Jey Uso after WWE RAW

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, The YEET Master faced a massive setback following the events on this week's RAW.

The latest edition of the Monday night show saw Uso face Austin Theory in a singles match. A distraction from Grayson Waller gave Theory the early advantage, but the bout shockingly ended when the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner hit a crossbody (or a botched spear) for the three-count.

Post-match, Jey Uso avoided Waller's sneak attack and followed up with a questionable dive on A-Town Down Under. While Gunther tried to blindside Uso shortly after, he also failed miserably, as The YEET Master stood tall with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Few hours later, WWE uploaded the clip of the segment from RAW on its official YouTube channel. But no one could have predicted the negative fan reaction it got.

As of this writing, the video featuring Jey Uso's squash win over Austin Theory and the shenanigans afterward has a staggering 62,000 dislikes and only 13,000 likes. This could be seen as a major disappointment for a fan-favorite WWE Superstar like Jey Uso.

It is to be noted that the counters for both are increasing constantly and may not be the same as shown in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the surprising stat (Image credits: YouTube)

Analyst advises WWE to be careful about Jey Uso's WrestleMania booking

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Matt Camp said that Jey Uso will likely dethrone Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

However, Camp warned that WWE should not overshadow The YEET Master's moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"You just gotta be careful to not take away from a moment that I think Jey has earned. That, I think initially, I wasn't a fan of putting him up there with Gunther, but they've done a good job of kinda going Gunther saying, 'Hey, this is gonna hurt my legacy. No, I'm gonna end this ridiculousness.' And Gunther has been the perfect monster heel. He's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, so when Jey I think will beat him, you gotta make sure that moment is gonna be a big damn deal and doesn't get overshadowed by Roman, Punk, and Seth," he said.

Check out the podcast below:

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jey Uso as WrestleMania 41 fast approaches. Could he end Gunther's reign? Only time will tell.

