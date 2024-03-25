Jey Uso to beat 7-time champion? Andrade to face 304-lb star in 3rd match back, and more (25th March)

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview. This will be the penultimate episode before WrestleMania 40, and the winding road is finally coming to an end. To respond to the hype of 'Mania season, WWE has booked an action-packed episode this week with several matches and a very important segment.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre's segments on the show haven't been announced yet, but fans are seemingly aware of where the Scotsman will show up two weeks before his third shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

While we expect Rhodes and Rollins to be focused on Roman Reigns and The Rock, there is a lot more happening that will make this show one for the ages. So here's what you can look forward to tonight:

#6 Andrade takes on the imposing Ivar in his third match back in WWE

Picture courtesy: wwe.com

Andrade doesn't have a path to WrestleMania XL yet, and it looks like he is set to miss The Show of Shows this year. However, he has been gradually regaining his momentum. So far, he has only wrestled two matches - one in his return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and one match on RAW against Apollo Crews, where he won.

This week, he takes on the imposing 304-lb Ivar of the Viking Raiders. Fans can expect him to win the match, and The Judgment Day may be keeping a close eye on him as they teased the prospect of recruiting the Mexican star.

#5 Jey Uso takes on seven-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is set for a WrestleMania 40 dream match against his brother Jimmy. As the build-up has intensified, "Main Event" Jey Uso looks to keep his momentum steady in a big way as he faces seven-time WWE champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style has served as a bit of a stepping stone for superstars like Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, and that might very well be the case for Jey Uso as well. That is, of course, unless Jimmy Uso interrupts and costs his twin a big match yet again on RAW.

#4 Ivy Nile takes on the new and vicious Candice LeRae

Can Ivy get revenge for Maxxine Dupri? [Pic courtesy: wwe.com]

Candice LeRae has shown a new, vicious side to herself. One that even her partner, Indi Hartwell, doesn't seem to fully agree with. Perhaps the lack of success on RAW and overall frustrations have culminated in that behavior, but it was Maxxine Dupri who was on the receiving end of a brutal verbal beatdown.

LeRae has doubled down on her viciousness, and Maxxine's biggest ally, Ivy Nile, looks to get revenge against her in a huge singles match in the RAW women's division.

#3 Ricochet faces JD McDonagh on RAW

Picture Courtesy: wwe.com

Ricochet clashed with JD McDonagh during the Gauntlet Match on RAW recently. After overcoming Dominik Mysterio, he was subject to a two-on-one beatdown courtesy of Dominik and McDonagh.

This week, The One and Only will look to get one over JD McDonagh to keep his momentum alive as he is seemingly missing WrestleMania this year.

Will he overcome the disappointment by beating McDonagh?

#2 Sami Zayn faces Bronson Reed

A big test for Sami Zayn (Picture Courtesy WWE.com)

Sami Zayn's ability to beat Gunther at WrestleMania has been clouded with doubt from the start. But after Chad Gable told Zayn he doesn't believe he can beat The Ring General at WrestleMania, the former Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove everybody wrong.

To do that, he will try to beat "Big" Bronson Reed on RAW tonight. Reed has been on a bit of a downward skid in the last month, and his failure to secure a spot at WrestleMania 40 will give him an even bigger reason to go all out.

Who will win in this big clash tonight? Only time will tell.

#1 CM Punk is back for one night

Expand Tweet

For the first time since the RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble, CM Punk is back on RAW. He underwent surgery on his right tricep after sustaining an injury that Drew McIntyre has proudly taken responsibility for.

McIntyre hasn't wasted a single chance since then to take digs at CM Punk, and we could see The Best in the World respond tonight. We could also see him give an update on his return schedule, which everybody will be hoping to hear.

Tune in to the penultimate episode of the red show tonight as the Road to WrestleMania is coming to its conclusion.

Poll : Will CM Punk confront Drew McIntyre on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion