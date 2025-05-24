Jey Uso to become a double champion at WWE SummerSlam? How it can happen

WWE SummerSlam is rapidly approaching. While a handful of premium live events still need to be scheduled first, the two-night massive extravaganza will take place this summer, and fans are already excited to see what matches are booked.

Ad

Jey Uso could have a big weekend. Not only might he go into SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion, but the WWE star could become a double champion if he wrestles on both nights. On one night, he will defend his world title. On the other hand, he could challenge for the tag team gold.

According to reports, Jey Uso will reunite with his twin brother Jimmy Uso for a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank. If the two find their chemistry again, it could lead to The Usos gaining confidence and proceeding to challenge either The New Day or The Street Profits for tag team gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Given that The Usos have an extensive history with The Street Profits and The New Day, either potential opponent would be logical. Since The New Day is firmly established as heels, they might be the best choice.

Jey Uso could potentially challenge The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Titles during the first night of SummerSlam and then proceed to defend the World Heavyweight Title on the second night. If all goes according to plan, he could become a double champion.

Ad

Jey Uso could end up losing the WWE World Heavyweight Title as soon as tomorrow

While the thought of Jey Uso becoming a double champion in WWE is exciting, he certainly can't get ahead of himself. The reality is, Uso could lose his prized title before SummerSlam. He could lose the gold as soon as tomorrow.

Ad

Jey will put the coveted World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. While fans would hate this outcome, The Maverick could dethrone Uso at the big television special.

Even if Logan fails to dethrone Jey, Uso has other challengers lined up. Gunther will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank. Additionally, Seth Rollins wants the gold, too.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Still, if Jey Uso can get past Logan, Gunther, and maybe even Seth Rollins, SummerSlam could be an all-time event for the real-life Bloodline member. If he can walk away from MetLife Stadium as a double champion, his legacy will be forever secured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More