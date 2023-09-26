Jey Uso to betray loyal ally soon? The signs are hidden in plain sight on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is currently one of the top stars on WWE RAW. The man is massively popular with the audience, and according to reports, World Wrestling Entertainment staff intend to keep pushing him as a top solo star.

While he is currently being presented as a babyface, Main Event Jey Uso is in an interesting spot where that could change at any time. In fact, he may have hinted at a massive betrayal during the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

When interviewed backstage during the broadcast, Jey, in no uncertain terms, revealed that the reason he did not join The Judgment Day when provided an offer is that he is done with groups. There is a chance this also means tag teams and unions of any kind, which could be trouble for Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been taking a lot of flack from the superstars present backstage in WWE for pulling strings to bring Jey over to RAW. He stuck his neck out for Uso, but a surprising turn of events could see the Samoan star stab Cody in the back.

If Uso is truly serious about being a singles competitor with no ties to anybody, Cody always trying to save the day may wear thin on Jey's patience. As a result, a big-time Superkick could be in Rhodes' future.

WWE RAW ended in chaos

Regardless of whether Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes truly remain aligned, the two were certainly unified by the end of Monday Night RAW. This is despite the fact that neither man was meant to be ringside.

The main event of the red brand saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their coveted Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the two men they defeated for the belts, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The bout was epic, and the fans loved it, but like always, other superstars interfered.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh both interfered in the bout. This led to Jey and Cody coming out to the ring to even the odds. While Cody and Jey were sent to the back, The Judgment Day managed to pick up a cheap win. However, the night did not end there.

Rhodes and Uso returned to ringside and soon joined Zayn and Owens in a massive brawl with all three male members of The Judgment Day, along with Finn Balor's associate JD McDonagh. It was quite the spectacle, and fans were excited to witness the chaos.

It remains to be seen what happens with these eight men on WWE RAW. Could a massive tag match be on the horizon? For now, fans will have to wait and see.

Do you think Jey Uso will join forces with Cody Rhodes in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!