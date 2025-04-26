Jey Uso to be betrayed by his best friend on WWE RAW next week? Exploring the potential

Jey Uso finally overcame the odds when he became the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41. With that said, he might suffer a betrayal on RAW for a title shot.

After months of an incredibly personal rivalry with Gunther, Jey Uso finally became the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41 by making his opponent tap out to a sleeper hold. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, he celebrated his victory with the fans alongside OG Bloodline stablemates Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. While his title reign has just started, it could end soon if he suffers a betrayal next week.

This betrayal could come from Sami Zayn, as fans have seen visible tension when he first confronted Jey on Monday. The audience was full of anxiety, anticipating a potential heel turn. It didn't happen this week, but it could materialize when WWE RAW airs next week.

Zayn has constantly been a part of the main event division for the last few years, having famously battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023, and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on the October 7, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

However, one should note that even after numerous attempts, he hasn't won a single World Title in the company. He also lost to Kevin Owens in a brutal unsanctioned match at this year's Elimination Chamber, so he might want to redeem his legitimacy in the promotion. All these factors could finally lead to him pulling the trigger and betraying Jey Uso next week. The two could then battle for the title at Backlash 2025.

While there are sufficient reasons for a heel turn, it should be noted that it is just speculation for now, and nothing has been confirmed. The World Heavyweight Champion's next opponent could be revealed in the coming weeks.

Who could challenge Jey Uso on WWE RAW?

As Gunther was suspended indefinitely due to his attack on Pat McAfee, he will most likely not challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon. However, there are several other worthy opponents for The Yeet Master.

Fans witnessed the return of Rusev this past Monday on RAW, who sent a strong message by attacking The Alpha Academy. He might as well assault Jey Uso next week to set up a match at WWE Backlash 2024.

After an unfortunate loss at the hands of Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41, Penta will be looking for a new rival on WWE RAW. He might challenge the World Heavyweight Champion next week. Fans will be in for a thrill ride when the red brand airs a new episode on Monday.

