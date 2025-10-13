Jey Uso to bring in 4-time WWE champion after walking out on Jimmy? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 05:20 GMT
Jey Uso is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (credit: WWE.com)

Although Jey Uso was not scheduled to compete at WWE Crown Jewel, he still played a crucial role in Perth. The Main Event Jey, along with Jimmy Uso, rushed to help Roman Reigns against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, things went awry when Jey mistakenly took out the OTC with a Spear, costing Reigns the Street Fight.

The Yeet Master looked furious as Reigns wasn't happy with the twins coming to his save, and Jey was visibly upset with Jimmy, as if Big Jim had convinced him to help Roman. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been showing signs of a heel turn on his own brother for weeks, and Crown Jewel's incident could be the final nail in the coffin.

In a shocking twist, Jey Uso may walk out on his brother Jimmy Uso and officially declare himself as Roman Reigns' successor, crowning himself as "OTC2" and potentially bringing back his Hall of Fame father, Rikishi, on television as his Wiseman, kicking off an entirely new timeline in The Bloodline saga.

The four-time WWE champion has made it clear multiple times that, if needed, he could join The Bloodline storyline. The last time the icon was seen was at WWE Survivor Series in 2020.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Former WWE champion talks highly of his cousin

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Tribal Chief discussed passing the torch to his cousin Jey Uso and his potential, much like Sami Zayn.

Here's what he said:

"I don't know about handing down the mantle. I don’t know if anybody can actually handle that responsibility, that obligation. Jey [Uso], look, I saw this from the very beginning, just like Sami [Zayn]. I’ve seen this beautiful opportunity within Jey a long time ago, and we’re just now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with him," he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Main Event Jey in the coming weeks, following what unfolded at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth.

