Roman Reigns opens up about potentially handing over his Tribal Chief mantle

Roman Reigns reunited with The Usos on Monday Night RAW. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also spoke about the possibility of handing over his Tribal Chief mantle to a fellow member of The Bloodline.

Ad

The OTC has been at the top of the division for several years. However, he has been reduced to limited showings in recent years, partly due to his commitments outside professional wrestling. During his appearance on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 40-year-old was asked about potentially passing the torch on to Jey Uso.

In response, Roman Reigns stated that he was unsure if anyone could truly take on the mantle and the weight of that responsibility. The Head of the Table claimed that he spotted The YEET Master's potential early on, similar to how he saw something in Sami Zayn.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know about handing down the mantle. I don’t know if anybody can actually handle that responsibility, that obligation. Jey [Uso], look, I saw this from the very beginning, just like Sami [Zayn]. I’ve seen this beautiful opportunity within Jey a long time ago, and we’re just now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with him," Reigns said.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

However, Roman Reigns opined that Jey Uso still had plenty left to accomplish. He added that reaching the top was difficult, but staying there was even harder. Reigns pointed out that he did so for over 1300 days straight, referring to his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"There's so much more left to do with him. There's so many accolades and more opportunities for him to capitalise on, and that's what I'm saying. He got there, that's one of the hard parts, but the hardest part is staying there. The hardest part is staying relevant and staying at the tip-top of the mountain, to breathe at that altitude and to do it like I did for, what did you say? 1316 [days]?" Reigns added. [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Ad

You can check out the entire episode in the video below:

Ad

Roman Reigns returns to in-ring action this weekend

Roman Reigns will be traveling to Perth for WWE Crown Jewel. He will wrestle The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. The Auszilla will have his work cut out in his home country, having lost to the OTC at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

While speaking to Pat McAfee, The Tribal Chief revealed that his body did not feel good heading into the premium live event. Reigns pointed out that constant traveling for shooting the upcoming Street Fighter movie had left him jet-lagged.

Ad

The Australian Street Fight is likely to take more toll on Roman Reigns' body. Only time will tell how he fares against Bronson Reed at Perth this Saturday.

If you use the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More