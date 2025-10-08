"My body does not feel good" - Roman Reigns provides concerning health update ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared a concerning health update ahead of Crown Jewel. The OTC is all set to travel to Australia for the upcoming premium live event.

Ad

The 40-year-old will wrestle The Vision's Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. It will be his second in-ring appearance against The Aus-Zilla in a one-on-one contest. He defeated Reed in their previous bout at WWE Clash in Paris.

Heading into WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Head of the Table noted that his body did not feel good. Reigns claimed that he had been jet-lagged because of frequent flights to Down Under and back to shoot for the upcoming film Street Fighter.

Ad

Trending

"I feel like crap. My body does not feel good. I was down there [in Australia to film Street Fighter] not too long ago. The flight back and forth has not been nice. I've been jet-lagged for, I feel like, four weeks in a row now. So why not just go down there and try to kill myself? It is what it is. We're going to go head against the wall—Goldberg style—just reckless abandon. You can't do much worse than I feel now, so let's just go mess it up physically," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can check out the entire episode in the video below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran wasn't impressed with Roman Reigns' recent WWE return

Roman Reigns returned to WWE programming to settle his score with The Vision on the September 29 edition of Monday Night RAW after nearly a month's absence. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo made it clear that he wasn't impressed with how things went down.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge , the veteran opined that the promotion sacrificed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for Reigns' return pop. Russo called the booking decision horrible, clueless, and cringey.

Ad

"On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe," Russo said.

Bronson Reed will have the perfect opportunity to get his revenge against Roman Reigns in front of the home crowd at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how he fares against The OTC this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More