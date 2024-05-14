Jey Uso has the chance to right Rikishi's wrong from 24 years ago; will it happen?

Jey Uso is one step closer to becoming this year's King of the Ring. He has advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, and his next challenge is defeating Gunther on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. On SmackDown, Tama Tonga, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, and LA Knight will also be looking to secure a spot in the finals.

Main Event Jey has all the motivation to become King of the Ring as he will likely aim to bounce back from his loss to Damian Priest at Backlash 2024. But he has another reason to push himself towards winning the tournament, and that is to finish the story.

Yes, that's right. Uso finds himself in a similar position as Cody Rhodes did before WrestleMania 40. Rhodes was chasing the championship his father never held in WWE. Meanwhile, the former Bloodline member has been looking to reign supreme in the tournament that his father, Rikishi, could never win.

In 2000, the former Intercontinental Champion faced Kurt Angle in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Despite being close to winning close to winning the crown, Rikishi fell short. However, Jey could right the wrong by emerging victorious on May 25, 2024.

WWE needs to use Jey Uso to his full capacity

Jey's path to victory is not an easy one. However, he is among the most popular stars in the company today and has the audience's support. WWE needs to capitalize on his momentum and book him to win the tournament.

The company has spent years building the Main Event Jey character. Hence, if he fails to win the tournament, it would hamper his credibility.

Paves the way for The Bloodline's next chapter

Jey Uso is a crucial part of The Bloodline's history. The dominant faction started with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the RAW Superstar. As a result, they need to come together to possibly finish the saga in the future.

If Jey Uso defeats Tama Tonga in the finals of King of the Ring, it can set up a rivalry between him and the new Bloodline. Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns can ultimately side with Jey to help him against the heels, resulting in the much-awaited Bloodline civil war.

Fans are expecting to see something big from Jey Uso

Jey Uso locked horns with Ilja Dragunov on this week's RAW. While some were hoping that Dragunov would win the contest due to his remarkable in-ring skills, Jey reigned supreme in the end. After the high-profile victory, fans expect the 38-year-old to be crowned the King of the Ring.

Main Event Jey must earn numerous accolades to truly cement himself as one of the top singles competitors in the company. As a result, booking him to win the tournament would be the correct decision. Moreover, it will likely garner a positive response from fans worldwide.

