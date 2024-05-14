Jey Uso could restart his feud with The Bloodline at King and Queen of the Ring if Triple H makes two bold decisions

Jey Uso has been doing well for himself over at Monday Night RAW, even though some feel that Main Event Jey hasn't been used to his full capacity. Currently, Uso is trying to become the new King of the Ring, and has already advanced to the semi-finals where he will take on Gunther.

It's important that Jey Uso reaches the pinnacle of success in his singles run, but he also has unfinished business with The Bloodline. While it might not be so much about Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns anymore, he has exchanged bitter glances with Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa which may have been an indication of another chapter of Jey Uso vs. The Bloodline.

Jey Uso needs to defeat Gunther

The first decision Triple H needs to make is to have Main Event Jey defeat Gunther to advance to the King of the Ring finals. However, The Ring General has quite the fandom in WWE, and fans want to see him wear the crown after he lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Choosing between Uso and Gunther is not going to be the easiest but if The Game manages to make this bold decision, it does open an avenue for Uso to revive his rivalry against The Bloodline.

Tama Tonga advances to the King of the Ring 2024 finals

Over on WWE SmackDown, Triple H will need to make another bold move and have Tama Tonga defeat LA Knight in the quarter-finals and either Randy Orton or Carmelo Hayes in the semi-finals. The Bloodline member advancing to the finals of the tournament is extremely important in Main Event Jey vs. Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga in the final round of King of the Ring 2024 will be the stepping stone for chapter two. If Uso wins, The Bloodline will most definitely come after him to exact revenge.

On the other hand, if Tonga wins, it can motivate Jey Uso to revive the rivalry and establish his dominance over The Bloodline once and for all. Interestingly, he might even be able to have Jimmy Uso help him after Sikoa violently removed him from the faction.

A great path for moving Jey Uso to WWE SmackDown and build The Bloodline Civil War

If Main Event Jey begins a feud with The Bloodline, it would make more sense for Uso to go over to SmackDown than have Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa move over to WWE RAW.

Next, Roman Reigns might return to a Bloodline that isn't his anymore. Therefore, he will need some support to go up against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. At this point, both Jey and Jimmy Uso can come together with Roman Reigns to finish what they started three years ago, and end The Bloodline once and for all by taking down Solo Sikoa!

