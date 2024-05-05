[WATCH] Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline confronts Jey Uso at WWE Backlash

Solo Sikoa has added a new member to The Bloodline. At WWE Backlash France, Tanga Loa joined the faction. Loa played a major role in The Bloodline's victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at the PLE.

Backstage at WWE Backlash, Sikoa, Loa, and Tama Tonga confronted Jey Uso moments before his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. Paul Heyman had a brief staredown with the former Bloodline member.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Sikoa and Tonga kicked Jimmy Uso out of the stable. The faction has undergone major changes amid the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock, whose latest WWE run ended after WrestleMania XL.

Watch The new Bloodline confront Jey Uso at WWE Backlash:

The Bloodline was originally formed during the ThunderDome Era when Roman Reigns allied with Paul Heyman. This led to the addition of The Usos, who eventually captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

In 2023, Jimmy and Jey betrayed Reigns, leading to a Bloodline Civil War between The Usos and Sikoa & Reigns. Following a triumphant victory for The Usos, Jey unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, courtesy of interference by Jimmy Uso, who surprisingly betrayed his twin brother.

With Reigns currently absent from WWE, it remains to be seen what The Tribal Chief has to say about this new version of The Bloodline.