Paul Heyman reacts to claim that new Bloodline is more vicious than the old version

Paul Heyman has reacted to the claim that the new Bloodline is more vicious than its previous version that Roman Reigns used to lead. The new version of the stable is being led by none other than Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa has taken over Reigns' faction since he left on a hiatus following WrestleMania XL. He has made a lot of big changes to The Bloodline in a short amount of time. The Enforcer has kicked Jimmy Uso out and brought in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Sportskeeda Wrestling shared a tweet last night, hyping up its latest clip about Sikoa's Bloodline. The tweet claimed that the new version of the group is meaner and vicious than ever, and Paul Heyman seems to agree. The Wiseman shared the link on his Instagram story, as can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa talks about growing up with his brothers

In 2022, Sikoa made his debut on the main roster and helped Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Later that year, he talked with the New York Post and opened up about growing up alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos. Sikoa said:

“It was always Roman and those two. I was literally always by myself. I was always playing by myself, playing with my toys, playing with my video games. Whenever those three had gotten around each other, it was always those three. They would play with each other, football, basketball, they would go out to eat, and they would play in the yard. I never really go to hang around them how I wanted to because I seen it. Man, they got a cool connection. I want to have that.”

Solo was crowned The Tribal Prince by Reigns himself last year. It would be interesting to see what happens between the two stars when Roman Reigns eventually makes his return to WWE TV.