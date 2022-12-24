WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa has disclosed the best advice he has received from his cousin Roman Reigns.

The former NXT North American Champion earned his way into The Bloodline after helping The Tribal Chief defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He thus helped The Head of the Table to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He currently serves as The Enforcer of the group, which also consists of Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and The Usos.

Speaking to The New York Post in a recent interview, Solo Sikoa stated that Roman Reigns advised him to keep working hard and to stay out of trouble:

"Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut," said Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa reflects on his childhood with The Usos and Roman Reigns

The Street Champion is the younger brother of The Usos and The Tribal Chief's cousin. They are all part of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty. The family also includes other notable wrestlers such as Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock, Tamina and Yokozuna.

When asked what was it like growing up as The Usos' youngest brother and having Roman Reigns around, Solo Sikoa stated:

"It was always Roman and those two. I was literally always by myself. I was always playing by myself, playing with my toys, playing with my video games. Whenever those three had gotten around each other, it was always those three... I never really got to hang around them how I wanted to because I seen it. Man, they got a cool connection, I want to have that," said Sikoa.

The members of The Bloodline will be in action next week on the Blue Brand. Roman is set to team up with Sami Zayn to take on the returning John Cena and Kevin Owens in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown. On the same show, Solo Sikoa will face Sheamus in a singles match.

Who's your favorite Bloodline member? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes