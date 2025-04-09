Jey Uso to cost Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 because of this ONE reason? Exploring the possibility

OG Bloodline members Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will both compete in marquee matches at WrestleMania 41. Jey will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Reigns is set for a huge Triple Threat Match. However, The Yeet Man could play a major role in his cousin's match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey's brother Jimmy Uso was viciously taken out by Gunther on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General left Jimmy in a bloody mess, with Jey forced to watch as he was tied to the ring by the World Heavyweight Champion.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Jey came out wearing all black gear and was extremely serious during his confrontation with Gunther. He also refused to Yeet with the WWE Universe, which could be signs of a potential change of character for the #1 contender.

Since Gunther's brutal attack, Reigns hasn't checked up on Jimmy, nor has he asked for an update on his cousin's condition. This has once again left Jey all by himself. Interestingly enough, Jey had previously agreed to return to the OG Bloodline, helping out The OTC in his war against the new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Reigns' decision to not check up on his cousins could lead to Jey costing The OTC his match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Jey declared on RAW that he wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship for his family, but at the moment, with Jimmy out injured, he has no family members around him, despite Reigns being an integral part on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter praised Jey Uso for his mic skills on WWE RAW

Bill Apter praised Jey Uso for his mic skills on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He was impressed with the aggression on display by the 39-year-old superstar.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter discussed the idea of Gunther getting bloodied while wearing a white shirt, but WWE kept things "classy". He said:

"Jey Uso's verbal tirade at Gunther last night really got to me in a good way. He showed more, I am gonna call it schmaltz, in his face to face with Gunther. And there was no attack. People are saying, 'The guy just almost killed your brother, aren't you gonna attack him?' They didn't do that. And I was waiting for him becuase Gunther was wearing a white shirt which blood would have looked wonderful, aka, like Dusty Rhodes used to do in his white shirt blood. But they kept it classy and the anger that Jey Uso displayed on RAW, I thought was pretty damn good."

Jey will aim to dethrone Gunther and win his first WWE World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

