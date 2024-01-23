Jey Uso to face 38-year-old former champion at WrestleMania 40? WWE Superstar gets candid

Jey Uso has certainly cemented his name as a main event star on WWE RAW, but could he visit his past to battle a multi-time champion at WrestleMania 40?

After battling Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso left The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes brought him to the red brand. There, he held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Rhodes and recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, he will look to find a fitting opponent for WWE WrestleMania 40.

If the company wants to book a dream match involving the former Tag Team Champion, he could battle his twin brother Jimmy Uso on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The two could unleash the final chapter of their feud and perform in a first-time-ever matchup.

The Usos have previously expressed that their dream match is to face each other at WrestleMania. Jey Uso recently engaged in an interview with WWE Super Dhamaal and reiterated his opinion on the matter.

"Yeah, having Jimmy as my opponent is still my dream match for WrestleMania, whether it'd be 40, 42, 43. That will always be my #1 dream match."

Looking at the current situation of The Bloodline, The Usos facing each other at WWE WrestleMania 40 is not out of the question. However, the battle has not been confirmed yet.

Jey Uso names a stipulation to battle Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Bloodline Saga has included several innovative stipulations for the family drama. Jey Uso revealed he'd love a ladder match when asked about the stipulation he'd like for his potential dream match against Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"Man, if I could pick a stipulation for a match, it'd probably be a ladder match, uce. I love ladder matches, and I feel like that's how we would fight with ladders. I mean, we love The Hardy Boyz a lot, so definitely a ladder match," said Jey.

A ladder match between the brothers will be spectacular to witness at The Showcase Of The Immortals. If the stars align, fans will see one of the all-time great tag teams settle their differences inside the ring.

