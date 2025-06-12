Jey Uso to face a legendary duo at WWE SummerSlam and win a major title after 21 months? Exploring the potential

Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther this week on RAW. It was a shocking end to his title reign, which raises a massive concern over his future on the main roster. However, The Yeet Master may still have a major role at this year's SummerSlam. Rumors have been buzzing that Triple H could put him in a big title match against a legendary duo.

Main Event Jey could join forces with Jimmy Uso to face The New Day at SummerSlam for the World Tag Team Championship. His last tag team championship reign was with Cody Rhodes, which ended on October 16, 2023. However, the 39-year-old could once again win the gold after 21 months at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Moments after Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, Xavier Woods posted a video on X (fka Twitter) where he and Kofi Kingston were seen mocking Jey and his title loss. Well, this might be a subtle tease that The New Day could feud with The Usos in the coming weeks. Reports also indicated that WWE is planning to reunite Jey and Jimmy for a tag team run.

There is a high possibility that the legendary tag team could face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at the biggest event of the summer for the World Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. The New Day is a high-profile match that serves as a perfect addition to WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Hence, Triple H seems to be heading in this direction going forward.

The clash between these two legendary teams deserves a big stage, and what's better than The Biggest Party of the Summer? However, this is currently nothing but speculation.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso to rejoin Roman Reigns down the line?

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have become two of the top stars in WWE right now. The WWE Universe loves to see them compete as solo stars, especially after they parted ways with The Bloodline. But it all started with their alliance with Roman Reigns, who played a major role in elevating them.

Fans therefore wonder if The Usos would ever rejoin the OTC down the line. Well, considering their last interaction, which was during Survivor Series last year, things are pretty cool between the three men. There is always a possibility of a reunion in the years to come.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, as a unit, were a dominant faction with a great influence on the WWE Universe. So, WWE knows very well that fans would love to see the OG Bloodline members together on television. Therefore, the company could be saving it for a monumental stage in the future.

For now, Triple H-led creative is very likely to keep them apart. Well, the three superstars are currently treading in different directions, making a reunion at this point implausible. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jey Uso.

