Triple H to reunite a legendary tag team following a shocking event on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Sitting at the creative helm, Triple H has been delivering some big shockers and jaw-dropping moments of late. The latest edition of RAW witnessed one such moment when Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, a title reign that ended in just 51 days. It was a move that no one saw coming, at least not so soon.

Following the shocking event on RAW, there is a good possibility that The Game might reunite The Usos. What adds more to the speculation is the recent report from Corey Hayes of BodySlam, which indicated that WWE is indeed considering the resurgence of the legendary tag team. The company has plans to bring Jey and Jimmy back and push them in the tag team division again.

Well, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Jey Uso's championship reign was marred with controversy. From the moment he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to the moment he dethroned Gunther, the run garnered tremendous criticism. The Yeet Master losing the World Heavyweight Championship in just 51 days exacerbated the situation.

For a superstar who has been with WWE for 15 years and is a fan favorite, getting such reactions at this point in his career is indeed a matter of concern. The only way Triple H can fix this is by reuniting Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso and pushing them in the tag team division. The WWE Universe has always shown tremendous love for The Usos as a team.

The company can fix this issue by putting The Yeet Master back in the tag team division, where he has achieved much success. While it is speculation, the chances of Triple H going ahead with the idea are fairly high.

Triple H to give The Usos another tag team championship run?

The Usos are one of the most legendary tag teams in WWE's history, with a record-setting title run to their name. It looks like a matter of time before fans will once again get to see Jey and Jimmy together. If that happens, Triple H could give them another tag team championship run on the main roster.

Hours after The Yeet Master lost the World Heavyweight Championship, Xavier Woods posted a video on X. He and Kofi Kingston were seen rejoicing at Jey's defeat and ridiculing the 39-year-old. This was seemingly a major indication that WWE had plans to start a feud between The New Day and The Usos.

Woods and Kingston are currently the World Tag Team Champions. Jey Uso could soon reunite with Jimmy Uso and challenge The New Day for their coveted title at this year's SummerSlam. If that happens, Triple H could plan a shocking title change, crowning The Usos new tag team champions.

While this is mere speculation at this point, there are still high chances of it happening. However, it all depends on what Triple H and the creative team have in store.

