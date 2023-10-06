Jey Uso to be forced into mega feud at WWE Fastlane 2023? Piecing together the clues so far

Jey Uso has had quite the trajectory in WWE. He spent well over a decade in a tag team with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. As a tandem, The Usos became arguably the greatest tag team in the promotion's illustrious history.

The tag team had a heartbreaking split, however, in part thanks to The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. This led to Jey quitting SmackDown, but he thankfully returned as part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

Upon joining the red brand, The Judgment Day immediately attempted to recruit Main Event Jey Uso. The fiendish faction's offer was denied, but there is still a chance he could wind up uniting with them, even if for one big match.

Jey may join or unite with the stable if they battle against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. This could even potentially happen as soon as Fastlane wraps up.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are the most dominant stables in all of pro wrestling. The WWE groups have a tense alliance of sorts, but they have taken occasional shots toward each other, which could indicate that the peace treaty of sorts could explode at any time.

If The Judgment Day and The Bloodline wage war, potentially at Survivor Series in a big-time WarGames Match, Jey may agree to join the RAW stable to put his family down once and for all. The Judgment Day did say the offer to join was open-ended, so Jey could always change his mind and conceivably be welcomed back with open arms.

The Bloodline has a big match at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE has two Premium Live Events before the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, so there is a lot that could go down before a potential bout between the two supergroups. Crown Jewel is the last stop before the Survivor Series, but the upcoming Premium Live Event is Fastlane.

The Bloodline is set for a massive match at the show. While Roman Reigns remains absent from television, Jimmy Uso has seemingly attempted to make himself the next Tribal Chief. Despite some animosity without the group, he appears to be rolling with the faction full-time. This helped lead to the big bout.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy will need to be on the same page for the Fastlane show, as the brothers will battle the dream team of LA Knight and John Cena. While the Megastar and The Cenation Leader have no history as a tag team, their own individual success could mean they will be too much for the Samoan brothers.

Fastlane 2023 will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow night. The show begins at 8 PM EST. In addition to the aforementioned bout, the likes of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Seth Rollins will also be in action.

