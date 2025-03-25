Jey Uso to be forced to miss WrestleMania due to injury & be replaced by 39-year-old star? Potential explored 

WrestleMania 41 is where Jey Uso will have the chance to cement himself as a main-event player. The YEET Master will face reigning champion Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

While there is plenty of excitement about Jey's upcoming match against the Austrian, there is a chance he may be forced to miss WrestleMania 41. Jimmy Uso could instead replace Jey and face Gunther.

In the coming weeks on RAW, WWE may present an angle in which Big Jim takes inspiration from his wife, Naomi, and attacks his twin brother backstage. This attack could then consign the former Intercontinental Champion to the bench, and the 39-year-old could step up to face The Ring General. Notably, Jimmy will lock horns with Gunther on next week's RAW.

Ad

Trending

While the angle is speculative, Naomi did something similar when she attacked Jade Cargill in November 2024 and replaced The Storm to become the Women's Tag Team champion alongside Bianca Belair. It will be worth observing if Jimmy Uso also pulls off a move like that.

It's also worth noting that the potential attack by Big Jim on Jey can be very similar to Naomi's attack on Jade. No member of the WWE Universe will know who attacked the RAW Superstar until Jey Uso returns one fine day and reveals it was his brother who cost him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Popular WWE tag team member reacts to Jimmy and Jey Uso's reunion on RAW

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso was scheduled to team up with a mystery partner and face A-Town Down Under. After this match was announced, there was plenty of anticipation about who would be Jey's partner.

While many names were being thrown around, Jey ultimately teamed up with Big Jim. When the former Intercontinental Champion was making his entrance to the ring in Glasgow, Scotland, Jimmy suddenly emerged behind him, shocking fans in the arena and those at home.

Ad

It's worth noting that The Usos were able to beat A-Town Down Under comfortably. However, now that they have gotten rid of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, it seems like there is another WWE team that wants to challenge them.

Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns quoted WWE's post about The Usos reunion on X and wrote:

"MCMG vs. Usos… So you’re telling me there’s a chance?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if we get to watch The Usos vs. Motor City Machine Guns in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE