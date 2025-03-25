Rikishi reacts to The Usos reunion on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi was ecstatic after The Usos reunited on last night's RAW for a tag team match. Jimmy and Jey Uso teamed up in a televised match for the first time since July 2023 to beat A-Town Down Under live in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW, there was plenty of speculation that Joe Hendry would be Jey's mystery tag team partner. However, it was just purely guesswork by fans online, and Jimmy was ultimately revealed as The YEET Master's partner.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Rikishi shared his twin sons' reunion and wrote a simple caption.

"Showtime [Bloodline] #YEET!" Rikishi wrote.

Rikishi shared this on his Instagram story.

Monday's match was the first time since Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England, that Jimmy and Jey were in a televised tag team match as a duo. They previously teamed up with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on separate occasions.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion reacts to The Usos reunion

It's no secret that the Motor City Machine Guns were the best tag team outside of WWE when The Usos and The New Day were in their prime. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have been open about wanting a dream match against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

With the eight-time tag team champions reuniting on RAW, Sabin took to his X account and wondered about the possibility of MCMG getting a shot at The Usos.

"MCMG vs. Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance," he wrote.

While the reunion was nostalgic, Jey Uso appears destined for a big push this year, as he has already won the Men's Royal Rumble and is now set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Still, a dream match should be on the cards in the future, especially with all four stars working in the same company.

