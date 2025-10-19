  • home icon
Jey Uso to get back together with former WWE partner after breaking up with Jimmy Uso? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:35 GMT
While Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited with each other a few weeks ago in an attempt to take down the Vision, things haven’t been going quite well for the former WWE Tag Team Champions. Jey Uso has been acting very much like Roman Reigns, teasing a heel turn that fans have been waiting for.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso has been trying to talk some sense into his brother, and after multiple attempts, he lost his cool this week on the red brand. After Jey Uso cost Roman Reigns his match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, the former ended up acknowledging that they shouldn’t have interfered in the match.

Jimmy Uso found things confusing and silenced Jey with a big statement, asking Jey to look out for himself. The segment felt like the breakup of the Usos yet again, and fans have been confused over where the story was going. With Jey Uso having no help against the Vision now, the former World Heavyweight Champion could move to SmackDown and reunite with another former tag team partner.

Sami Zayn lost the United States title this week on the blue brand after Solo Sikoa distracted the star. The former OG Bloodline member is seemingly getting ready for a war with the MFTs and would undoubtedly need some backup. Jey Uso could get back together with the star in his war against Solo Sikoa and his faction, moving away from Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns for some time. With some massive twists and turns possible, it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for the star next.

Roman Reigns addressed Jey Uso’s role as the next Tribal Chief

Main Event Jey has been acting a lot like Roman Reigns lately, and fans expect the star to act as the new Tribal Chief in the company. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show recently, Roman Reigns addressed potentially passing the torch to Jey as the next Tribal Chief.

"I don't know about handing down the mantle. I don’t know if anybody can actually handle that responsibility, that obligation. Jey [Uso], look, I saw this from the very beginning, just like Sami [Zayn]. I’ve seen this beautiful opportunity within Jey a long time ago, and we’re just now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with him," Reigns said.
Jey's character work has been quite intriguing lately, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

