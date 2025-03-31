Jey Uso to get badly injured by 34-year-old star on WWE RAW ahead of his match with Gunther? Exploring the potential

Jey Uso is marching toward WrestleMania 41 with one goal in mind, and that is to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the upcoming episode of RAW might prove to be a nightmare for the YEET Master. He could fall prey to a merciless attack from Ludwig Kaiser. The 34-year-old could potentially injure Jey weeks before his highly anticipated showdown with Gunther.

The Ring General is set to face Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match on tonight's show. This is expected to be a one-sided battle with the Austrian destroying Big Jim. Following his victory, Gunther could continue his assault, only for Jey Uso to come out from backstage to aid his brother. Just when Jey would be making his way to the ring, Ludwig Kaiser could blindside him at the ramp.

The German powerhouse could unleash a ruthless attack on Main Event Jey at the ringside. He could hit multiple running dropkicks to the 39-year-old on the steel steps—a move that has taken out numerous superstars in the past. While Ludwig Kaiser annihilates the YEET Master at the ringside, Gunther could destroy Jimmy Uso in the ring.

If such a scenario unfolds on RAW, Jey Uso could suffer a potential injury (in the storyline), and he may not walk into WrestleMania 41 as 100%. There is a good possibility of it happening, as WWE could build him as one of the biggest underdogs heading into his huge clash with Gunther. Moreover, this will take this storyline to a whole new level, and why not?

However, this is entirely a speculative angle, and only time will tell if it happens. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the upcoming episode of RAW.

Jey Uso to make a bold declaration ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Jey Uso vs. Gunther will be one of the biggest matches on the card for WrestleMania 41. For a world title match of this magnitude, and one that also involves the Royal Rumble winner, the buildup to this feud has not been up to par. As a result, many fans have started to lose interest in it.

However, the YEET Master could make a bold declaration in the coming weeks, which could add a shocking twist to this match. The 39-year-old has fought Gunther thrice, and he faced setbacks every single time. He could state that this time, it would be his last shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey Uso could make an emphatic statement that if he loses to The Ring General at WrestleMania 41, he would never challenge for the coveted title again. Losing to Gunther four consecutive times would indeed deal a crushing blow to his pride. This is why the YEET Master could make that declaration.

A statement like that would not only create a buzz but it would also cause fans to invest in this storyline. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

