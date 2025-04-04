Jey Uso to introduce WWE megastar as his replacement to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso will have the biggest night of his life as he is set to clash against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. Things have already escalated to personal levels as the Ring General has decimated Jimmy Uso and bloodied him on the latest episode of RAW.

Even in the post-match segment, the Imperium Leader warned the Yeet Master and implied he backed out from his WrestleMania match. This raises the possibility of Jey Uso introducing WWE megastar The Rock as his potential replacement to face Gunther at Showcase of Immortals. The Final Boss already hinted at the desire to become Undisputed WWE Champion, as evident from last year's WWE RAW after 'Mania segment with Cody Rhodes.

However, as The American Nightmare is set to clash against John Cena in a title bout, this shut down the chances of Rock vs Rhodes this year. Meanwhile, after what Gunther did to Jimmy Uso, The Rock might get involved in the storyline and try manipulating the Yeet Master to get a title shot. The Hollywood star could state how clashing against the 37-year-old star is dangerous for the Samoan Twin and might cost Jey his entire in-ring career.

Seeking vengeance for Big Jim, The Rock could manipulate the OG Bloodline member and persuade him to declare The Rock his replacement for WrestleMania. This allows the People's Champion to clash against Gunther in a World title match at Shows of the Shows. However, the scenario is not likely to take place as the Ring General's actions against Jimmy were indeed part of the storyline and were done to generate more buzz for the World title match.

Rest assured, it will be interesting to see how the storyline evolves further and whether WWE incorporates The Rock into the Jey vs. Gunther storyline.

How can Jey Uso take revenge on Gunther for his actions in the latest episode of WWE RAW?

One of the ways The Yeet Master can take revenge against the Imperium Leader is by launching an attack on him in the forthcoming episode of the red brand. Besides this, Jey could also prefer to attack Gunther backstage, as blindsiding the World Champion will give the Samoan Twin a big advantage in the brawl.

Further, Jey Uso could also approach Adam Pearce and might convince him to add a stipulation in their WrestleMania World title match. A stipulation like No Holds Barred, Street Fight, or more allows the OG Bloodline member to punish Gunther in the most vicious way possible at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

These could be potential ways for the Yeet Master to take vengeance against the 37-year-old star after what he did to Jimmy Uso.

