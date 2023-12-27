Jey Uso to join forces with 39-year-old WWE Superstar on Road to WrestleMania 40? Potential storyline explored

2023 has proven to be a career-changing year for Jey Uso. He began the year as part of The Bloodline, teaming up with his brother, Jimmy Uso. Jey achieved the unthinkable at Money in the Bank by pinning Roman Reigns for the first time since the latter became The Tribal Chief.

Besides his success in the tag team division, the Samoan star has positioned himself as a main event performer in singles competition, gaining immense popularity among fans.

As the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 40 inches closer, it appears that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion is forming an alliance with Sami Zayn. The narrative gained traction after the duo recently teamed up at Madison Square Garden to take on The Judgment Day. Despite a valiant effort from the babyfaces, Finn Balor and Damian Priest emerged victorious, thanks to interference from JD McDonagh.

On the path to The Show of Shows, the company has allowed both stars to gain momentum with the potential intention of setting up two grand matches for WrestleMania 40. One rumored match is a highly anticipated brother vs. brother showdown between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Sami Zayn could face Solo Sikoa in the latter's first-ever WrestleMania match. Earlier this year, The Enforcer appeared on The Grandest Stage of Them All, costing Cody Rhodes a potential Undisputed Universal Title win against Roman Reigns.

Given the rich history between Zayn, Jey, and The Bloodline, the two sides could be on a collision course on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk expressed his love for Jey Uso after his in-ring comeback at MSG

CM Punk made his in-ring return for the Stamford-based promotion after almost a decade at the latest house show at Madison Square Garden. Punk locked horns with Dominik Mysterio, securing a victory over the latter with his signature maneuver, GTS.

Following his victory at MSG, The Voice of the Voiceless delivered a promo, indirectly expressing his admiration for Jey Uso. Punk used the word 'Yeet' and seemingly confirmed his fondness for the former Bloodline member.

This wasn't the first instance of WWE stars showing their support for Jey Uso. Top names like Cody Rhodes and R-Truth have also expressed their admiration for Main Event Jey. These gestures could help elevate the Samoan star's status in the company.

