Jey Uso to make a surprise appearance at WWE Night of Champions 2025 only to get betrayed? Possibility explored

Jey Uso is one of the top stars in WWE right now, having been a major part of several premium live events in recent years. However, he is nowhere on the card for this weekend's Night of Champions. Considering The Yeet Master's popularity, WWE could still feature him on the show in Saudi Arabia. He could make a surprise appearance in a major storyline angle.

Sami Zayn is set to face Karrion Kross in a match at Night of Champions. Jey Uso could show up during this bout and end up facing a huge betrayal at the hands of his best friend. While the match between Zayn and Kross has been a hot topic, the company still needs something to make it look significant. A massive twist involving the OG Bloodline members would be enough to add grandeur to this bout.

There is a possibility that Sami Zayn could suffer a crushing defeat at the hands of Karrion Kross. But this time, the weight of defeat and embarrassment could take a toll on him. Losing in front of 'his people' could push the former Intercontinental Champion to an emotional breaking point. Looking at the situation, Jey Uso could try to console his best friend, only for the latter to shove him away.

In a shocking turn of events, Sami Zayn could unleash a brutal attack on the former World Heavyweight Champion, leaving fans stunned. The former Intercontinental Champion could then go on to deliver a series of punches followed by a Helluva Kick to knock out Main Event Jey. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross could stand tall on the entrance ramp with a cunning smirk, implying that he succeeded in getting into Zayn's mind.

The WWE Universe could erupt with a chorus of boos as The Honorary Uce leaves the ring. There is a possibility of this happening, as Triple H has been surprising fans with his booking lately. An angle like this could be enough to send the WWE Universe into a frenzy. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

Jey Uso to face Sami Zayn in a huge match at SummerSlam?

This year's SummerSlam is set to take place in New York at the iconic MetLife Stadium. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the show, making it a blockbuster event for the company. Considering the top star status of Jey Uso, he is likely to be featured in a high-profile match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

There is a high possibility that he could face Sami Zayn at SummerSlam this year. A betrayal angle at Night of Champions would be enough to set up a feud between the two stars, leading to the August spectacle. Besides, Zayn's heel turn could add intriguing depth to this potential storyline for the biggest SummerSlam in the history of the show.

Jey Uso has delivered some banger matches in the past few weeks against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Gunther. Therefore, he could recreate the same magic with his best friend at SummerSlam. This is a feud that many fans want to see on the main roster, given the history of both stars.

Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Jey Uso at this year's SummerSlam now that he is directionless.

